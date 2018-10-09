30 kids injured as truck collides with school bus in UP

At least 30 children were injured in a head-on collision between a school bus and a truck near Khadia town on the Varanasi-Shakti Nagar highway in Sonbhadra district on Monday morning, police said.

The accident took place when the bus was on its way from Anpara (located around 180 km from Varanasi) to Central School in Shakti Nagar.

According to the police, 72 children were inside the bus when the accident took place. The truck, loaded with coal, collided with the bus injuring 30 children. While 20 of the children suffered minor injuries, 10 were injured seriously. The condition of the bus driver was also stated to be critical.

Station officer Shakti Nagar RK Mishra said, “The truck driver has been arrested and a case been registered against him under sections 279 (rash driving), 337 (causing hurt by an act that endangers life), 338 (causing grievous hurt by endangering life) and 427 (mischief causing damage). Further investigation is on in the case.”

Meanwhile, the locals alleged that the truck driver Virendra Kumar was in an inebriated state at the time of the mishap. However, police said the driver’s medical examination didn’t confirm that he was in an inebriated state.

The injured children were admitted to NTPC hospital, Shakti Nagar. Five of them suffered a fracture in their hands, while another student Aryan Dubey, suffered a head injury and was sent to the divisional hospital. The condition of the all the children is stable.

CISF commandant, Anpara, Manish Kumar Rai who reached the spot, informed that a CISF personnel Gauda, who accompanied the children in the bus, got trapped inside the vehicle due to the impact of the collision. After being rescued, he was undergoing treatment.

First Published: Oct 09, 2018 12:24 IST