e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 18, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Lucknow / ‘40% of hotels, restaurants in UP may wind up by year end’

‘40% of hotels, restaurants in UP may wind up by year end’

According to an estimate of the UPHRA, since the nationwide lockdown began, the hotel and restaurant sector in Uttar Pradesh alone is losing around Rs 350 crore to Rs 500 crore revenue respectively per month.

lucknow Updated: May 18, 2020 22:52 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Lucknow
The hotel and restaurant industry employ directly and indirectly 50 lakh to 60 lakh people in Uttar Pradesh alone.
The hotel and restaurant industry employ directly and indirectly 50 lakh to 60 lakh people in Uttar Pradesh alone.(Representative image/ Shutterstock)
         

The nationwide lockdown to check spread of Covid-19 pandemic has hit hotel industry across the country, including Uttar Pradesh, the most.

So much so that around 40 percent restaurants and hotels in UP are likely to wind up business by the year end, say experts of hospitality business.

Recommendations of UPHRA
  • Exercise duties, water and electricity bills should be waived for the next three months.
  • Religious and heritage tourism can be promoted through online platforms in Uttar Pradesh
  • It may take 18 months for international tourism to revive
  • 6-12 months of time expected for UP tourism and hospitality sector to revive
  • Government must release an immediate fund which will support 50 percent salary to staff of hotels and restaurants.
  • GST holiday for all travel professionals and deferment payment of EPF
  • Package required in comparison to other states for the survival of UP hospitality industry

Uttar Pradesh Hotel and Restaurant Association (UPHRA) has around 5500 members, including small, big restaurants, five and seven star hotels.

The hotel and restaurant industry employ directly and indirectly 50 lakh to 60 lakh people in Uttar Pradesh alone.

“According to an estimate of the UPHRA, since the nationwide lockdown began, the hotel and restaurant sector in Uttar Pradesh alone is losing around Rs 350 crore to Rs 500 crore revenue respectively per month,” said Garish Oberoi, general secretary, UPHRA.

Facts in figures
  • Hotels, restaurants only in religious tourism cities like Ayodhya will be able to survive
  • Around 50 lakh to 60 lakh are directly or indirectly associated with hotel and restaurant industry in UP alone
  • Around Rs 350 crore per month revenue loss to hotel and restaurant sector in UP

“Hotels and restaurants fall in leisure category. In times of crisis like Covid-19 pandemic, they do not even figure last in the priority list,” added Oberoi.

Hotels are labour intensive and they have lot of fixed costs like wages, minimum electricity bill and maintenance cost besides repayment of loans of banks.

The UPHRA has requested the Yogi government to put a moratorium on loan instalments for a year.

top news
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19Cyclone AmphanLockdown 4.0lockdown 4.0 Guidelines

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

lucknow news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In