52-year-old man in Lucknow shoots self, dies

A 52-year-old journalist died after suffering a bullet injury in chest at his residence in Rajajipuram colony of Talkatora police area here on Tuesday afternoon. Police said the initial probe suggested that he had committed suicide by shooting himself with his licensed gun over some family issue.

The victim, Kalyan Singh Yadav, was associated with his two different Hindi dailies for multiple years before quitting active journalism around one year ago.

He had started a non-vegetarian eatery near Eveready crossing in Talkatora few months back but it was damaged during an anti-encroachment drive few days ago.

Yadav’s friend Anupam Tripathi said he was a little upset after his shop was damaged as it was the only source of income for his family.

He said Yadav shot himself with a 12-bore licensed gun while sitting on a sofa in his drawing room. The victim was immediately rushed to the trauma centre but succumbed to the injuries after reaching there, he added.

In another incident, a 66-year-old retired clerk of Public Works Department (PWD) was found hanging from the ceiling of his room at his residence in Khurramnagar locality on Tuesday.

Police said the initial probe hinted that the victim committed suicide by hanging himself. However, no confirm reason behind his grave step could be ascertained so far.

District police spokesman Anil Singh said the victim was identified as Pratap Narain Kashyap, a resident of Khurramnagar locality under Indira Nagar police area.

He said Kashyap’s son Sunil Kashyap informed the police that his father went for sleep in his room after having meal at around 10pm on Monday.

He said the victim did not came out of his room till Tuesday afternoon after which his son entered his room at around 1pm and found his body hanging from the ceiling.

First Published: Dec 19, 2018 07:58 IST