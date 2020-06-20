e-paper
6 people working in UP-112 helpline test positive for Covid-19

“After one of the personnel working in UP-112 tested positive for Covid-19 on Thursday, samples of 30 people were taken. Five of them have tested positive for Covid-19,” ADG, UP-112, Asim Kumar Arun said in a statement.

lucknow Updated: Jun 20, 2020 15:59 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by : Jasra Afreen
Lucknow
Six people working in the Uttar Pradesh Helpline 112 have tested positive for Covid-19.
Six people working in the Uttar Pradesh Helpline 112 have tested positive for Covid-19, following which the office has been closed for sanitisation till Monday, a police officer said.They are of the technical team and work in the server area, he said, adding that all of them are asymptomatic.

“After one of the personnel working in UP-112 tested positive for Covid-19 on Thursday, samples of 30 people were taken. Five of them have tested positive for Covid-19,” ADG, UP-112, Asim Kumar Arun said in a statement.The ADG said the building has been closed for the next 48 hours for sanitisation.

All employees will work from home and the Prayagraj centre will take calls till the office here is closed, he said “The contact tracing of these people is going on,” Arun said, adding that the Lucknow Municipal Corporation is fumigating and sanitising the building.

“People have been informed that if their calls to 112 do not get connected then complaints can be registered through the social media handle and 1073 number, which will connect with the control room of the respective district,” the officer said in the statement.

