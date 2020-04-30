e-paper
90-year-old woman tests positive at private hospital in Lucknow

90-year-old woman tests positive at private hospital in Lucknow

The woman, a medical practitioner’s mother, is the oldest Covid-19 patient in the state till now. She has now been shifted to Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS)

lucknow Updated: Apr 30, 2020 23:54 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Lucknow
         

A 90-year-old woman, who was receiving treatment at a private hospital, tested positive for the coronavirus on Thursday.

The woman, a medical practitioner’s mother, is the oldest Covid-19 patient in Uttar Pradesh till now. She has now been shifted to Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS) in Lucknow.

The woman was earlier admitted to Nishat Hospital on Wednesday morning after she complained of breathlessness. After the test report was received, the health department was informed about the development. Thereafter, health department officials directed the hospital administration to ask the staff who came in contact with the woman to go into quarantine.

“The hospital is running only an emergency OPD for patients with non-Covid illness as our hospital has been listed for isolation facility with the health department. Our doctors and staff attended the patient with complete protective gear, including PPE kits, and we followed all the protocols strictly,” said Dr Tauseef Ahmad of the Nishat Hospital.

After informing the health department about the positive case, the hospital first got the area sanitised on its own and then by the Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC) staff.

About a dozen medical staff of the hospital came in contact, seven of them directly, with the woman

“They have been asked to stay in quarantine in the hospital,” said Dr Ahmad.

“Each patient coming for admission is treated considering them to be coronavirus positive, until their test report turns out to be negative. This protocol ensures the medical staff remains safe,” said Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary general, association of international doctors (AID).

The patient was ill for the past few days and was brought to hospital when her problem aggravated. The health department is now looking into the contact history of the medical staff. The samples of the staff members and their families shall be taken. Besides, health teams will visit their homes and check them for symptoms.

