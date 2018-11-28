A toe in, Akhil in no hurry to claim B’wood glory

After writing, composing and singing ‘Sun Mere Humsafar’ from ‘Badrinath Ki Dulhania’, Akhil Sachdeva is in no hurry for his second Bollywood song.

“It has been over 1.5 years now. “Kam music karen woh behtar hai, par aisa kare ki lambe arsey tak yaad kiya jaye… jana jaye ki Akhil ka music hai! (It is best to do little work. But whatever you do, it should be such that people remember you for long, and recognise you by your work),” he said while on a recent visit to Lucknow.

Acting next! “I am exploring myself. I am not restricting myself. It’s like ‘kuch andar hai jo bahar nikalna chaheta hai (There is something inside that wishes to come out)’! I had not planned it but I realised it while shooting for my songs. I feel I have acting in me and can do that but that will certainly not happen at the cost of music. Featuring in my songs is the first baby step and let’s see where it leads me.”

“Bollywood takes its own time to accept new voices and adjust. I am sure something good will happen, and it will be different from what I have done. I am taking my own time and the industry is also taking its own time. I am sure there will come a time when both meet,” he added.

Sachdeva calls his music journey unconventional. “I travelled in reverse. Most singers first sing for films and then travel and do shows. I formed a Sufi-rock band ‘Nasha’ eight years back and have travelled the country and the world with it even before singing my first film song. Besides, I was writing and composing my music which I still do.” He feels that after ‘Humsafar’ his reach has increased and new cities have been added for tours and shows.

Interestingly, he never knew that he would become a singer. “When I was 16, I was playing cricket for Delhi Under-19. I was always been a bathroom singer and was also in the school’s music group but never thought of becoming a singer. I have even done theatre in college but then dropped out in the second year due to family and financial situations. Cricket also stopped and I was doing odd things here and there. I was modelling, doing theatre but nothing was clicking. Today, I know, I was meant to do music.

“One fine day, I was singing with a guitar in my hand and I began smiling. In that bad situation, music gave me happiness. Some days later, I went to a café where they were having an open Friendship Day. I won that and the entire Delhi finale. In a few days, I got to perform at a private party on I-Day and got paid Rs 11,000 for the show. I also won a ‘Dil Ki Awaaz’ competition where I performed my own song ‘Nasha’. There, I met my band mates and the same year we formed Nasha.”

He never learned music then but is now training under Banwari Lal Rao of Jaipur Gharana. “Now, my only aim is to create different kinds songs and music for people who would appreciate them. I am happy to take my own time,” he said.

He also came out with Punjabi song ‘Gal Sun Jayeye’, which was co-written by lyricist Manoj Muntashir and now has come up with his second single ‘Naina Na Jodeen’.

“In the next six months, I wish to come up with singles every two months with which I can show my versatility. God has given me a chance to surprise people and there are so many surprises that are yet to come.”

Akhil has performed in both Lucknow and Kanpur earlier too.

First Published: Nov 28, 2018 13:55 IST