e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 13, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Jan 14, 2020
Home / Lucknow / Acid attacks issue: HC seeks reply from centre, state govt

Acid attacks issue: HC seeks reply from centre, state govt

lucknow Updated: Jan 13, 2020 23:13 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

Taking a serious note of the issue of acid attacks, the Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court has sought a reply from the central and the state governments at the earliest on a plea pertaining to compliance of the directions issued by the apex court to regulate the sale and distribution of acid. The directives were given looking at the acid attacks by criminals.

The court directed the respondents – the chief secretary UP, principal secretary home, central secretary for home and central secretary for medical health – to file counter affidavits (reply) at the earliest, listing the case for January 31.

The court directed the respondents to ensure compliance of the directions issued by the governments.

The order was passed by a division bench comprising chief justice Govind Mathur and justice Chandra Dhari Singh on January 10 on a PIL filed by Chhanv Foundation through its director Ashish Shukla.

Petitioner’s counsel Prince Lenin submitted that in Uttar Pradesh, though several directions had been issued by the government with regard to acid sale but those had not been complied with.

For instance, he has referred to the letter dated May 10, 2016, wherein all district magistrates, senior superintendents of police and superintendents of police in the state were directed by the home secretary UP, to regulate the sale of acid as per the directions given in the government order dated August 16, 2013, and further to upload the steps taken by 7 th day of every month. He asserted that most DMs / SSPs / SPs were either not adhering to the directions given in the said letter or were just performing formalities. Central and the state governments were represented through their counsel.

“Having considered the facts stated above, we deem it appropriate to call upon the respondents to file a counter affidavit to the petition at the earliest,” the court ordered, listing the case on January 31.

MANOJ KUMAR SINGH

top news
Inflation at 5-year-high, vegetables 60% dearer
Inflation at 5-year-high, vegetables 60% dearer
Killing Soleimani ‘legitimate,’ Trump had authority, says US top attorney
Killing Soleimani ‘legitimate,’ Trump had authority, says US top attorney
‘What’s happening is sad’: Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella on Citizenship Act
‘What’s happening is sad’: Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella on Citizenship Act
BJP, RSS protest against proposed statue of Jesus in Karnataka’s Kanakapura
BJP, RSS protest against proposed statue of Jesus in Karnataka’s Kanakapura
IndiGo deadline to change P&W engines pushed to May 31: DGCA
IndiGo deadline to change P&W engines pushed to May 31: DGCA
Queen Elizabeth II agrees to let Prince Harry, Meghan move part-time to Canada
Queen Elizabeth II agrees to let Prince Harry, Meghan move part-time to Canada
At 20-party meet, Oppn raises bar for chief ministers who spoke against NRC
At 20-party meet, Oppn raises bar for chief ministers who spoke against NRC
Watch: Rahul Gandhi’s dare to PM Modi vs BJP’s ‘Pakistan gladdened’ jibe
Watch: Rahul Gandhi’s dare to PM Modi vs BJP’s ‘Pakistan gladdened’ jibe
trending topics
Tihar jailP ChidambaramDelhi Election 2020JNU violenceHaryana board exam 2020Lohri 2020Makar Sankranti 2020

don't miss

latest news

india news

Lucknow News