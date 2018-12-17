Adityanath promises special attention to Rae Bareli, Amethi

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday said his government would pay special attention to Rae Bareli and Amethi, the two VVIP districts from where Congress top leaders have been getting elected.

Speaking ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Adityanath, who was welcomed with chants of ‘Jai Shri Ram’, said his government had taken up development of Amethi and Rae Bareli in a big way.

“About 7013 hamlets in 1547 villages of Rae Bareli and 5239 hamlets in 934 Amethi villages have been electrified and families given free power connection under the Saubhagya scheme. Additionally, we have constructed 311,858 toilets in Rae Bareli and 214,974 toilets or izzat ghars in Amethi. Very soon, all the hamlets in Amethi and Rae Bareli will be electrified. Under the Prime Minister’s Housing scheme, 23,420 houses for poor were constructed in Rae Bareli and 12,612 houses were given to the poor,” Yogi said, while thanking PM Modi for the development push.

He said the development push would work wonders for the Rae Bareli rail coach factory, helping transform the twin VIP districts that mostly suffered in neglect.

PM ENGAGES CROWD

While PM Modi was speaking, a group of youths started raising ‘Modi Modi’ slogans. The PM stopped his speech and engaged with the crowd. “Arrey bhaiya, aapka pyaar sar aankhon par .. par log bahut door se sunaney aayein hain ... (I respect your love but people have come from afar to listen to me. Please allow them,” he said. He then said, “Achha main bol loon (ok, can I now speak?). The crowd said, ‘yes’ and Modi responded with, “shabaash, Rae Bareli ke yuva bahut acche hain (the youths of Rae Bareli are very good)!” After this, Modi wasn’t interrupted throughout his 51-minute speech.

First Published: Dec 17, 2018 08:36 IST