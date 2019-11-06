Ahead of Ayodhya verdict, BJP reaches out to Muslims in UP

lucknow

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), along with its ideological fountainhead RSS, has rolled out possibly its biggest Muslim outreach initiative in recent years in Uttar Pradesh.

Sangh-backed Muslim Rashtriya Manch (MRM) and BJP’s Muslim faces like Mohsin Raza and Ammar Rizvi are helping the party connect with the community.

In mosques and madarsas, Muslim dominated localities are being increasingly visited by minority community members in keeping with the decision reached at the meeting of top BJP, RSS and leadership of Sangh-backed MRM which has veteran RSS pracharak Indresh, as its mentor, in Delhi on Friday.

The MRM is also holding ‘hubbal watani’ (love for the land) conferences across the state.

In UP, the initiative has already been rolled out with Yogi Adityanath government’s lone Muslim face Mohsin Raza meeting clerics of both Shia and Sunni sects in the state capital.

Former UP minister Ammar Rizvi, considered a Congress loyalist surprised many by switching loyalties to the BJP last week. He also heads the All India Minorities Forum For Democracy.

Soon after joining BJP, his Forum issued a signed appeal by him backing the proposal of All India Personal Law Board vice president Maulana Kalbe Sadiq who has favoured Muslims voluntarily giving up the disputed land to Hindus ahead of verdict as a ‘goodwill gesture’.

Apart from Raza and Rizvi, the BJP is busy digging out its Muslim faces, including those it imported from other parties like Bukkal Nawab, the former Samajwadi Party (SP) lawmaker who switched sides to the BJP and was made an MLC to Rumana Siddiqui, the former head of BJP’s minority cell in UP who is now member of UP Commission for Minorities to convey two things to the community.

“We are working for peace after verdict. It has already been decided there won’t be any vulgar celebrations mocking the other community after the apex court gives its verdict. Simultaneously we are also telling them that Ayodhya has the same sentimental value to Hindus that Mecca has for Muslims,” says Zameer Raza, a Bareilly-based MRM functionary.

UP Shiq Wakf Board chief Waseem Rizvi has been vocal in his support for the temple and the views of such community voices are being marketed among the larger community by the leaders of Sangh Parivar and its foot soldiers.

“Our outreach has a mission. When the decision comes, whatever it is, we will ensure that there are no riots, no bloodshed and no tension on the issue. Our volunteers are meeting everyone. We are visiting madarsas and mosques across the state,” said Raees Khan, an MRM office-bearer who is also connected with Sunni Social Forum, another Muslim outfit that has Sangh’s backing.

“See we are also telling Muslims that Lord Ram isn’t just a Hindu god. In fact, many from the minority community equally revers Lord Ram and consider him as one of the messengers of God,” said Khan.

“It’s our responsibility to maintain peace. We are approaching clerics and requesting them to support the state government,” said Raza, who first met Shia cleric Maulana Syed Kalbe Jawad on Wednesday.

“Peace is above all. We appeal to all are Muslim brethren to accept the verdict, even if it may or may not come in favour,” the shia cleric said.

Raza also met another Shia cleric Ayatullah Syed Hamidul Hasan, who is known for his religious sermons in Indian and abroad. “We are already making an appeal to the people to not to react to rumours and accept the verdict,” said Hamidul Hasan.

Raza also met Sunni cleric Maulana Khalid Rasheed Farangi Mahali. Mahali assured the minister that he will continue with his appeal for peace and harmony.

Raza also met other senior religious leaders, including Maulana Salman Nadvi and Maulana Rashid Ali.

The BJP’s outreach comes at a time when the All India Muslim Personal Law Board has accused a ‘section of the media’ of being involved in rabble rousing on an issue that is sub-judice.

A news agency quoted the Muslim body urging the media to stick to the advisory issued by the News Broadcasting Standards Association (NBSA) regarding the coverage of the Ram Janambhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute.

“A matter which is pending before the Supreme Court must be reported in the press from a legal point of view without any adjective, personal opinion, prejudice, bias or emotional narrative in the garb of freedom of the press,” the statement said.