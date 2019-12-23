e-paper
Anti-CAA protests: Poets, writers, littérateurs urge citizens to maintain peace

Students, youths must not let people with vested interests misguide them, say intellectuals

lucknow Updated: Dec 23, 2019 21:44 IST
Anupam Srivastava
Writers, poets and literature lovers of Lucknow say citizens have all the right to protest but they must do so peacefully.
In the wake of violent anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act protests erupting across UP over the past few days, including the recent incidents of unrest at Nadwa College and Integral University in Lucknow, writers, littérateurs, poets and scholars of the state capital have called upon people to maintain harmony and register their objections in a peaceful manner.

Urdu poet Sanjay Mishra ‘Shauq’ recalled the verses of Udai Pratap Singh -- ‘Na mera hai, na tera hai. Ye Hindustan sabka hai. Nahi samjhi gayi ye baat to nuksaan sabka hai -- and said that the lines were extremely relevant in today’s turbulent times.

“It has to be understood that any amendment in any act cannot divide our society. All Indians are one and no one would be discriminated against after the CAA. Violence in not the solution to any problem. There are democratic and peaceful ways of protesting against government decisions,” said Mishra.

He said that democracy was all about having a strong opposition. “But burning railway stations, cars and buses, and pelting stones on people and harming your own property can never be solutions. I would like to appeal to students not to get misguided. In a similar vein, I will like to appeal to the administration and the police to handle the situation with patience.”

Teacher Parvez Mallikzada said that the Act had been duly passed by the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha and one had to respect that. “Many may disagree with it but there are democratic ways of protesting. Violence must be avoided and youths must not let people with vested interests misguide them.”

Poet Farhat Ehsaas talking to HT over phone from Delhi said, “As a literary person, I feel we have a role in helping our society remain peaceful and calm. My ‘ghazals’ and writings are all about brotherhood and peace, and I want all Indians to maintain calm, as the CAA has been passed by our own Parliament. We can oppose it in a peaceful way.”

Critic and poet Sharib Rudaulvi said there was no place of violence in a democracy. “At the same time, individuals have the right to protest peacefully. There are many who will agree with the CAA and many who will not but that doesn’t mean that we resort to violence. The Act can still be challenged in court.”

“Students should not play into the hands of politicians. And politicians too should also stay away from educational institutes. Being a critic and poet I can only say ‘Mazhab nahi sikhata aapas mein bair rakhna’,” he added.

Poet Sarvesh Asthana said, “We are all Indians and the interest of every Indian is taken care of by the government. Let’s trust our lawmakers and if anyone is dissatisfied with this Act, they have all the right to move the court. Our judiciary is among the best in the world.”

