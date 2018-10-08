Apple executive murder case: UP police on alert after plan for another protest by constables

The Uttar Pradesh police have sounded an alert to prevent possible law and order problems after a spate of WhatsApp messages began circulating asking constables to boycott work in protest on October 10 in support of two constables arrested for the killing of Apple executive Vivek Tiwari last month.

The letter dated October 5, 2018 from the Superintendent of Police (Intelligence) of Meerut region which HT has accessed, has been sent to the authorities concerned in the matter.

“The alert has been sounded after finding that the messages to generate support of the constables are being circulated on WhatsApp groups,” a senior state intelligence official confirmed.

The intelligence alert cited a post which was widely shared in a WhatsApp group stating “Traffic cops should go on duty but should not control traffic movement and civil police cops should go to police stations but should not visit any crime spot or attend public complaints”.

The alert asked police officers concerned to collect information about such messages on different social media platforms and inform the intelligence headquarters so could further action could be taken.

Last week, some constables in Lucknow had expressed their resentment at the arrest of their two colleagues and displayed their solidarity for the two men by wearing black bands. Constables from different districts also expressed their support for their arrested colleagues by posting texts and videos on different social media platforms.

The police administration suspended four constables in Lucknow and one constable in Bareilly for posting derogatory and objectionable messages and mobilising other cops in joining the protest. Three officers in charge police stations in Lucknow were also transferred for their inability to curb the protest.

A senior police official, who did not wish to be named, said most of protestors were of the batch of the murder accused constable Prashant Chaudhary (2015-16).

Apple executive Vivek Tiwari was shot dead in Gomtinagar extension when he was going to drop his ex-colleague Sana Khan in his SUV, past September 28 midnight. Sana had told police and media persons that the two constables Chaudhary and Sandip Kumar intercepted their vehicle and Chaudhary opened fire with his service pistol when Vivek tried to move on, fearing that the constables might misbehave with her.

Amid the disquiet among the constabulary, Chaudhary’s wife Rakhi Malik appealed to the constables not to get involved in protest or boycott work. In a letter that she posted on Facebook, she also asked constables to maintain discipline of the police force.

First Published: Oct 08, 2018 09:49 IST