Bulandshahr violence: ‘Armed attackers fired at us from cane fields’

The rioters who attacked the policemen in Bulandshahr, killing SHO Subodh Kumar Singh, were equipped with firearms and pelted the cops with stones while hiding in a sugarcane field, according to the SHO’s driver who was an eyewitness to the incident.

The driver, Ram Asrey, said that he saw Singh lying injured while some people were firing from the nearby sugarcane field. “I drove the jeep in the field to rescue Singh with the help of three colleagues but a group of men surrounded us. The attackers pelted our jeep with stones. Another group continued to fire from the sugarcane field. We were left with no other option but to return with additional police force to rescue him (Singh),” he said.

The viral videos of a group of people surrounding the jeep of Singh indicate that the attackers made the video after identifying him. The attackers are also seen talking about the SHO being shot at.

ADG (law and order) Anand Kumar confirmed the genuineness of the video in which the injured SHO is seen hanging outside on the back seat of the police jeep. Kumar said the police had

many videos of the incident and a team had been deployed to identify the attackers.

