As cops test positive, 50% of UP-112 staff to work from home

lucknow

Updated: May 06, 2020 12:43 IST

Spurt in number of Covid-19 positive cases in police force has forced authorities to work out an alternative plan to ensure that the working of the UP-112, the police emergency response centre, remains unaffected during the pandemic period.

The authorities of UP-112 plan to get more call takers to work from home after 49 police personnel, including UP-112 police response vehicle (PRV) staff tested positive in Kanpur, Varanasi, Agra, Moradabad, Bijnor and Firozabad, police officials said.

“As many as 48 percent of call takers that means 328 out of total 675 call takers would start working for home for next week and eventually we aim to get nearly 50 per cent of the staff to take calls from home,” a senior police official said.

“The process of procuring laptops for them is already underway,” he said.

“Nearly 120 call takers equipped with laptops and other peripheral accessories have already begun working from home and we plan to procure 200 more laptops so that more could start work from home,” the official said.

“Besides allowing work from home, the remaining call takers coming to UP-112 headquarters in Lucknow have been divided into six groups and would operate from six different halls to ensure proper social distancing and sanitisation,” the official said.

UP-112 receives more than 1.2 million calls per day, with 60 per cent of the calls coming from rural areas. It has an average 13.5 minutes response time, the official said.

He said the emergency services such as fire, police, ambulance, elderly help, health and women helpline are integrated through a single number ‘112’ for public safety and security across the state on a 24x7 basis which reduces the response time and can respond to multiple communications channels, including wireline, mobile, e-mail and social media.