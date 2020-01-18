As many youths join SP, Mulayam says party will never get old

Samajwadi Party (SP) patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav on Saturday said the party will never get old as ‘so many youths are joining it’

“Samajwadi Party kabhi boodhi nahin hogi,” he said while addressing the new entrants into the party at the party’s state headquarters in Lucknow.

“Some of us today on this stage would last two years, some five, some ten, some others a couple of years more. After that, today’s youth will inherit the party. What I had once envisaged for the party has happened as I see a large number of youths are here. I am glad. Youths are the future of the party,” said Mulayam to the cheers of party men.

Several youths, who have just attained the voting age, were among the new joinees.

Earlier, Akhilesh gave a symbolic start to the new joinees by handing over the party membership card to one 18-year-old Chaahat Mehrotra from Noida.

Mulayam said: “I suggest all youths in the party must read Dr Ram Mahohar Lohia (party’s icon) literature and about polity. It will equip you with knowledge and help you take on the BJP. Farmers, traders and youths make the country powerful.”

Underscoring the value of farmers, youths and traders, Mulayam said: “I hope now the youths, and the party, would remember the importance of the three. Farmers feed the country; traders strengthen the economy; the youths energise. They also protect the country by joining the armed forces, police force etc.”

Mulayam said there should not be any discrimination on the count of region, religion, gender or skin colour.

“Change has swept the entire world; SP had always stood for politics of change. It is the youths who vote and bring government into power and build a political atmosphere,” he said.

Several former Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) leaders also joined the Samajwadi Party on Saturday. Prominent among them were: CL Verma, who contested the 2019 Mohanlalganj Lok Sabha seat on BSP ticket; Raghunath Sankhwar, a former BSP government minister; Gangaram Pal, Suresh Rawat and Anand Nishad.