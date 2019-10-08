ATS commando shoots self, dies

lucknow

Updated: Oct 08, 2019 18:33 IST

An Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) commando allegedly committed suicide in a barrack at the ATS headquarters in Sarojni Nagar area of Lucknow on Tuesday.

Brijesh Kumar Yadav, 40, a native of Gorakhpur shot himself with his service pistol and died on the spot, said a police officer.

The state police ordered a probe into the episode. Preliminary probe indicated that he took the extreme step due to a family dispute, he said.

SSP (Lucknow), Kalanidhi Naithani reached the spot with police force. The body was sent for a post-mortem examination. The matter was under investigation, he said.

In May last year, ASP (ATS) Rajesh Sahani had committed suicide by shooting himself with his service revolver.

First Published: Oct 08, 2019 18:33 IST