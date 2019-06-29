BJP against fielding kin of winning MLAs

The BJP has decided against fielding in the forthcoming by-polls relatives of those BJP lawmakers and ministers who were elected to the Lok Sabha in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

While 11 assembly seats (nine of BJP and one each of SP and BSP) fell vacant following election of their MLAs to the Lok Sabha, BJP lawmaker from Hamirpur Ashok Singh Chandel was disqualified after his conviction in a murder case, necessitating the 12th by-poll to the UP assembly.

Of the four BJP cabinet ministers in the Yogi Adityanath government – Rita Bahuguna Joshi (MLA from Lucknow Cantt assembly seat), Satyadev Pachauri (MLA from Govindnagar in Kanpur), SP Singh Baghel (MLA from Tundla), only Mukut Bihari Verma (MLA from Ambedkarnagar) lost.

“Ironically, it’s Mukut Bihari, the minister for cooperatives, who stays a cabinet minister despite losing,” said BJP leaders.

Party sources quoted an ex-UP minister who wanted to field her son in her place. “But it’s not a case of just one minister. Others too either wanted their children, relatives or people known to them be fielded from the seats they vacated,” a source said.

“The party has taken a stand against fielding kin on MLAs elected to Lok Sabha. Preference would be given to party cadre with whose help we were able to defeat the formidable challenge from SP-BSP alliance,” a senior BJP leader said.

Among the other BJP legislators, RK Singh Patel, MLA from Manikpur assembly seat in Banda, won the Banda Lok Sabha seat. Rajvir Singh Valmiki Diler, MLA from Iglas, won the Hathras Lok Sabha seat and party legislator from Zaidpur Upendra Rawat won from Barabanki.

BJP legislator from Gangoh Pradeep Chaudhary won the Kairana Lok Sabha seat, while another MLA from Balha assembly seat Akshaywar Lal Goud won from Bahraich.

Section 151 A of the Representation of the People Act, 1951 states that a by-election is required within six months of a seat going vacant in state assembly or Lok Sabha.

First Published: Jun 29, 2019 19:20 IST