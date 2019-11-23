BJP has failed to develop state: Cong

lucknow

Updated: Nov 23, 2019 22:29 IST

Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee (UPCC) general secretary Rajiv Tyagi on Saturday said the BJP government had failed to bring about any development in the state.

Tyagi gave statistical data to make his point about the human development indicators and said the state acquired lowest position vis-à-vis other states and union territories. He said the state’s unemployment rate was also going up and the agriculture growth was lower than that during UPA regime. He said Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s impact was visible and the BJP was on the defensive due to Congress’s attacks.