BJP to roll out next phase of pro-CAA drive on Jan 28

lucknow

Updated: Jan 24, 2020 22:23 IST

The BJP will run the next round of its mass awareness campaign across the state in support of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) from January 28 to February 10.

Party leaders and office bearers will meet in all the districts and divisions to finalise the mass awareness campaign on January 28, 29 and 30.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state unit president Swatantra Dev Singh on Friday said the opposition was indulging in falsehood, rumours and insecurity over the CAA. It’s the duty of the party workers to create awareness about the CAA, he said.

Addressing party office bearers, regional presidents and newly elected district chief, Singh said, along with organisational work, BJP workers should be also involved in social and national issues.

“The fight is between truth and falsehood. It’s the duty of party workers to work hard to eliminate falsehood, unrighteousness and darkness spread by the opposition across the country,” he said.

He said it was the responsibility of the party leaders to protect the dignity of the workers. The party workers should also ensure that the organisation’s programmes were implemented on the ground, he said.

BJP state secretary (organization) Sunil Bansal directed the office bearers to constitute division and booth committees in their respective areas within two weeks. Leaders should ensure representation of all the classes in the committees, he said.