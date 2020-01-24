e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 24, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Lucknow / BJP to roll out next phase of pro-CAA drive on Jan 28

BJP to roll out next phase of pro-CAA drive on Jan 28

lucknow Updated: Jan 24, 2020 22:23 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

The BJP will run the next round of its mass awareness campaign across the state in support of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) from January 28 to February 10.

Party leaders and office bearers will meet in all the districts and divisions to finalise the mass awareness campaign on January 28, 29 and 30.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state unit president Swatantra Dev Singh on Friday said the opposition was indulging in falsehood, rumours and insecurity over the CAA. It’s the duty of the party workers to create awareness about the CAA, he said.

Addressing party office bearers, regional presidents and newly elected district chief, Singh said, along with organisational work, BJP workers should be also involved in social and national issues.

“The fight is between truth and falsehood. It’s the duty of party workers to work hard to eliminate falsehood, unrighteousness and darkness spread by the opposition across the country,” he said.

He said it was the responsibility of the party leaders to protect the dignity of the workers. The party workers should also ensure that the organisation’s programmes were implemented on the ground, he said.

BJP state secretary (organization) Sunil Bansal directed the office bearers to constitute division and booth committees in their respective areas within two weeks. Leaders should ensure representation of all the classes in the committees, he said.

top news
File FIR against BJP’s Kapil Mishra, Delhi Chief Electoral Officer orders city police
File FIR against BJP’s Kapil Mishra, Delhi Chief Electoral Officer orders city police
Millions caught in central China lockdown, military doctors deployed to fight Coronavirus
Millions caught in central China lockdown, military doctors deployed to fight Coronavirus
Death row convict Vinay wants to send personal diary to Prez with mercy plea
Death row convict Vinay wants to send personal diary to Prez with mercy plea
‘You are stupid,’ man tweets Anand Mahindra. His reply is polite yet savage
‘You are stupid,’ man tweets Anand Mahindra. His reply is polite yet savage
In raids on Bharat Hotels group, taxmen find Rs 1,000 crore foreign assets
In raids on Bharat Hotels group, taxmen find Rs 1,000 crore foreign assets
Panga review: Kangana touches your heart in this emotional roller-coaster
Panga review: Kangana touches your heart in this emotional roller-coaster
Iyer, Rahul turn on class as India thrash NZ by 6 wickets in 1st T20I
Iyer, Rahul turn on class as India thrash NZ by 6 wickets in 1st T20I
Watch: Women cab drivers take charge to make Delhi women feel safer
Watch: Women cab drivers take charge to make Delhi women feel safer
trending topics
Kapil MishraSimi GarewalCTET 2020Shaheen BaghHappy Republic Day Patriotic wishesRepublic Day 2020 QuotesDSSSB Teacher Recruitment 2020India vs New Zealand Live ScoreAmitabh Bachchan

don't miss

latest news

india news

Lucknow News