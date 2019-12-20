BSP protesting peacefully, not indulging in violence like other political parties: Mayawati

lucknow

Updated: Dec 20, 2019 16:45 IST

The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Friday asked her party cadre to not take to the streets to oppose the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), 2019.

“In view of the Emergency-like repressive measures adopted by the government, BSP leaders and office bearers should send memorandums to the governor, chief minister and district magistrate through post and e-mail to register their protest against the CAA,” she said in a press statement.

Mayawati said that BSP was a disciplined political party and had faith in the Constitution drafted by Dr BR Ambedkar. “Unlike other political parties, the BSP does not take to the streets to indulge in violence and damage government property,” she said.

The BSP chief said her party had protested against the CAA through tweets, statements, press releases and media conferences.

“The BSP raised the issue on the floor of the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha. A delegation of our MPs met President Ramnath Kovind and handed over a memorandum demanding the withdrawal of the CAA. We also demanded a high-level judicial inquiry into police atrocities at the Jamia Millia Islamia University and the Aligarh Muslim University,” she said.

Mayawati claimed the central government had implemented the CAA forcibly and resentment against the new citizenship law was evident across the country. “BSP supports the sentiments of the people but we have directed our party to not indulge in violence. The common people are at the receiving end during violent protests and government property is damaged,” she said.

Calling the new citizenship law unconstitutional and divisive, she said her party had been opposing it since its inception. “The BSP condemns the violence that took place in various states on Thursday. The party has appealed to people to organise peaceful protests. It will be beneficial both for the country and the people,” said Mayawati.