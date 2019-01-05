Bulandshahr violence accused Yogesh Raj stayed in Haridwar, Delhi for a month to evade arrest

Jailed Bajrang Dal member Yogesh Raj stayed in Haridwar and Delhi for a month to evade arrest after the Bulandshahr violence on December 3.

He was the key accused in the December 3 mob violence at Syana in Bulandshahr, which left a police inspector and a local resident dead.

Bajrang Dal’s Prant Sanyojak Balraj Singh Dungar and other leaders were present on the court premises in Bulandshahr when the police produced him there on Thursday and he was sent to 14 days’ judicial custody.

Dungar reiterated support to Raj in his battle for justice and said a panel of 10 lawyers had been formed in Bulandshahr to provide him legal assistance.

He admitted that Raj stayed in Hardwar and Delhi before he was arrested on Wednesday night. Dungar also claimed of having a conversation with him a day after the violence in which he explained him the occurrence of violence and his role in the incident.

Dungar claimed: “Raj is innocent and I am sure he would be able to prove it.”

Meanwhile, the police received Raj’s mobile phone from one of his friends in his native village Nayabans. The police had taken him there after his arrest on Wednesday night. However, the SIM was still untraceable, said sources.

First Published: Jan 05, 2019 08:16 IST