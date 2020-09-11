CM asks officials to chalk out effective strategy to check Covid spread in Lucknow

lucknow

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday directed senior officials in the state to hold a meet with authorities and chalk out an effective strategy in order to check the spread of the novel coronavirus (Covid-19) in the city of Lucknow.

As per an official statement, Adityanath at a meeting directed the additional chief secretaries of the Health, Rural Development and the Panchayati Raj departments to hold a meeting with senior officials of Lucknow, including district magistrate, chief medical officer, chief development officer and ‘nagar ayukt’, to chalk out an effective strategy for checking the spread of the disease.

The chief minister also urged officials to increase the bed capacity in Covid-19 dedicated hospitals in Kanpur Nagar besides making use of the command and control centre in Prayagraj for surveillance work.

Stressing on the fact that the Uttar Pradesh government is constantly working towards checking the spread of Covid-19 and its treatment, Adityanath took note of more than 150,000 Covid-19 tests conducted on Thursday and urged that these tests were carried out in accordance with the prescribed norms.

The state government on Thursday revised the rates for tests conducted by private labs to Rs 1,600 from Rs 2,500.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh on Friday registered 7,016 fresh Covid-19 cases and 76 more related fatalities, which pushed the overall tally and death toll to over 299,000 and 4,282 respectively. The active cases in the state have climbed to 67,321 whereas nearly 228,000 have recovered from the disease so far.

