CM Yogi promises piped drinking water to every UP household in 2 years

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday set a target of providing piped drinking water in each and every household of the state, including water-stressed regions like Bundelkhand, within two years with the help of Centre.

“Work has already started and we have divided the state into four regions to implement the project in a time-bound manner,” said the CM outlining the water conservation plan under the Jal Shakti Abhiyan in the presence of Union jal shakti minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat. While parched districts of Bundelkhand would be covered under the first phase, Vindhyachal, Purvanchal and arsenic and fluoride affected districts of the Ganga and Yamuna basin would be taken up in the subsequent phases.

“The detailed project reports for the first and second phase of Rs 9,000 crore and Rs 6700 crore have been prepared and work will commence as soon as the Centre sanctions the funds,” said the CM.

Yogi, who along with Shekhawat, was addressing all the commissioners and district magistrates through video conferencing instructed them to work on the cleanliness and rejuvenation of river Ganga and its tributaries, water conservation and Piped Water Supply Scheme. Chief secretary Anup Chandra Pandey was asked to set deadlines for timely completion of the project.

Expressing resentment over the slow pace work of Namami Gange project, Yogi said the DMs should work in a planned manner in the 25 district situated along the banks of the Ganga. He said officials should make a habit of taking quick decisions and if someone was not capable of taking decisions then we may appoint a capable person.

Highlighting the water conservation steps being undertaken by his government, the CM said that ponds of villages were an effective medium of water conservation and the state government was trying to rejuvenate these local water reservoirs with the help of ‘Khet-Talab yojana.’ The DMs were told to run a campaign to clean village ponds. They were asked to fix the accountability of gram panchayats for repair work of hand pumps and ensure availability of drinking water by utilizing some amount of cash reward of MGNREGA for irrigation and providing drinking water to the animals in rural areas.

Union minister praises Yogi

Union minister Shekhawat appreciated the work done by Adityanath under the ‘Swachh Bharat Abhiyan’ and said the state government under his leadership had done a commendable job under this campaign.

Discussing the bottlenecks in the implementation of the Namami Ganga Project, he said, Ganga was not the issue of only five states. “Ganga signifies the faith of the millions of people in the country,” he said and asked the officials to share the timeline for its implementation with the Center also.

He said on the lines of Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had kicked off Water Life Mission and the campaign will be undertaken all across the country by mobilizing masses and creating an awareness drive over the need to conserve water.

The country-wide campaign started on July 1 and would continue till September 15. He said since the drainage area of the Ganga was highest in UP, hence the biggest responsibility of ensuring cleanliness of the river was that of its residents.

First Published: Jul 04, 2019 13:32 IST