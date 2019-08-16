Cops came again to put me under house arrest: Sandeep Pandey

lucknow

Updated: Aug 16, 2019 22:05 IST

For the second time in a week, Ramon Magsaysay awardee and social activist, Sandeep Pandey, was not allowed to come out of his house by the police for a brief period on Friday.

Pandey had given a call for a candlelight march at GPO Park in Hazratganj against the scrapping of Article 370.

“Today, the police arrived at my place again to house arrest me and other activists an hour and a half before our departure for the 6 pm candlelight demonstration at Gandhi statue in Hazratganj,” said Pandey in an e-mail.

He said a police jeep remained stationed outside his residence since 4 pm.

“When I stepped out at 5:15 pm to take part in the candlelight march, cops did not let me go. They told me to show the district administration’s permission for the protest. I again came out around 5:40 pm when a few journalists came to see me. The cops again did not let me go out,” he said.

Later, Pandey called his well wishers at his Indira Nagar place and was allowed to take out a march from his place.

“When we started to move, it started raining and we had to retreat. Cops were also there with buses to court arrest protesters,” said Pandey.

On Sunday too, Pandey had claimed that he was put under house arrest at his Indira Nagar residence. However, district magistrate Kaushal Raj Sharma said Pandey was not put under house arrest but was denied permission to stage protest at Hazratganj crossing.

First Published: Aug 16, 2019 22:05 IST