Corona spread under control in UP, says govt

lucknow

Updated: Apr 18, 2020 23:22 IST

The state government on Saturday claimed that the spread of the coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh was under control.

Additional chief secretary, home, Awanish Kumar Awasthi said Uttar Pradesh was the country’s most populous state with a high population density. Yet, in comparison to other states, the Covid-19 cases and the number of deaths were less in UP, he said.

Several districts, including Pilibhit, Maharajganj, Hathras, Prayagraj, Bareilly and Shahjahanpur had got rid of the corona tag after the infected patients in these districts recovered and there were no fresh cases there, he said.

The central government had lauded the efforts of the Uttar Pradesh government and directed other states to follow the UP model to control the spread of coronavirus in their respective states, he said.

“If we analyse in terms of population, UP would have been the fifth most populous country had it been a separate nation. In comparison to the national average, there were less coronavirus positive cases in UP,” he said.

The state government was able to control the spread of the coronavirus due to the joint efforts of various government department employees, who were working round the clock in coordination with sanitisation workers, police personnel and frontline health workers, he said.

The state government had identified the hotspots and divided them in three categories to control the spread of the virus, he added.

The first category included 179 hotspots in 15 districts, the second had 93 hotspots in 25 districts and the third category included seven hotspots in five districts, he said.

The health department and police teams surveyed 11 lakh people in category one hotspots, 12.88 lakh people in category two hotspots and 20,000 people in category three hotspots, he said.

UP’S COVID TALLY 869

A state government officer said 869 positive cases were reported in 49 districts till Saturday. There were more Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra, Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan and Gujarat in comparison to UP, he said.