Couple, teen daughter found murdered in Prayagraj, CM for prompt action

Taking serious note of the incident and also expressing his displeasure over it, chief minister Yogi Adityanath asked all senior officials to visit the site and ensure immediate action against the perpetrators of the heinous crime.

lucknow Updated: May 08, 2020 11:40 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Prayagraj
         

A couple and their daughter were found murdered in Andhi village under Manda police station in the district on Thursday morning.

The deceased had been identified as Nandlal Yadav, 55, his wife Chabila Devi, 48, and their daughter Raj Dulari, 16.

Police officials along with the dog squad and forensic team rushed to the murder site and started investigating the incident. It seemed that all three were killed in the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday.

Police said prime facie it appeared that they had been killed with a sharp-edged weapon

SP trans-Yamuna Deependranath Chaudhary said Nandlal, his wife and daughter used to sleep at their house, close to the fields while other members of the family lived in their old residence in the village. Body of Nandlal was found in the fields close to their residence while the body of Chhabila Devi was in the courtyard. Raj Dulari’s body was found inside the room of the house. Nandlal’s son Ram Bahadur came to call them in the morning and spotted the bodies. Following this, he raised an alarm and other villagers also came. Bodies had multiple injury marks inflicted with some sharp edged weapon. Preliminary investigations revealed that Chhabila Devi had a scuffle with another woman in the family two days back.

Police said other members of the family were being questioned further and all angles including that of any property related dispute were being investigated. Bodies had been sent for autopsy. Later on complaint of Ram Bahadur, an FIR against unidentified persons was registered by the police.

Meanwhile, a member of the family also alleged sexual assault on one of the women, claiming that clothes on her body were found disturbed. Police said that they were waiting for postmortem report.

