Cutting-edge military technology, products to be displayed at Defence Expo-2020

lucknow

Updated: Jan 22, 2020 19:10 IST

The top defence manufacturers of the world are all set to showcase their cutting-edge technology and wide range of military products at the Defence Expo-2020 (DefExpo), scheduled to be held in Lucknow from February 5 to 8.

Airbus officials said the company’s exhibits at the mega event would demonstrate its capabilities and commitment to kick-start a defence industrial base in India.

“Airbus is uniquely placed to participate in the ambitious growth journey of the Indian defence industry and take it to new heights. DefExpo is a key platform to showcase our commitment to the country’s ever-growing aerospace and defence needs,” said Anand Stanley, president and managing director, Airbus India and South Asia.

The exhibition will also highlight the emergence of Uttar Pradesh as an attractive destination for investment in the defence sector apart from providing a platform for alliances and joint ventures in the defence industry.

Airbus exhibits will include models of its versatile C295 aircraft. Company officials said the aircraft had proven itself as a tough, reliable and high-performance workhorse with outstanding life-cycle costs and excellent performance on short or unpaved runways.

Visitors will also learn about airliner A330 MRTT -- a new generation aerial refueller. In addition, exhibits of AS565 MBe Panther, H145M and H225M helicopters will also be put up.

The DefExpo will also provide an opportunity to major foreign original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to collaborate with the Indian defence industry and help promote the union government’s ‘Make in India’ initiative.

“The DefExpo will give a unique platform to defence industry OEMs, exhibitors and private players for displaying their latest innovations and capabilities,” said an official. “Preparations for the mega event are on in full swing,” he added.

OTHER ATTRACTIONS

The exhibits expected to pull in big crowds include:

Javelin Anti-Tank Guided Missile System

This one-man-portable and platform-employed anti-tank and multi-target precision weapon system provides capability to defeat a broad spectrum of close combat threats on modern battlefields. The weapon guides itself to the target without external commands, allowing soldiers to take cover.

With a range of 65m to 4km in most operational conditions as well as the ability to operate through adverse weather and battlefield obscurants, Javelin could be deployed in a variety of environments and conditions, said company officials.

Exhibits by Lockheed Martin

The global security and aerospace company will showcase its robust and diverse portfolio of defence and civil capabilities at the DefExpo. The F-21 fighter aircraft, which is on offer to the Indian Air Force, will take centerstage at the display. An F-21 cockpit demonstrator will be available at the booth for defence and aerospace partners to ‘fly’ the jet for themselves and ‘experience’ its performance.

“The F-21 demonstrates Lockheed Martin’s commitment in delivering an advanced, scalable single-engine fighter to the Indian Air Force,” said a representative of the company.