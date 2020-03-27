Deoband mosque where infected preacher stayed, sealed

lucknow

A mosque in Deoband town of Saharanpur district was sealed on Friday after it was found that a jamati (religious preacher) who died of Covid-19 in Kashmir on Thursday had stayed there from March 9 to 11 along with four others.

The area within one km radius of the mosque was sanitized.

Chief medical officer (CMO) of Saharanpur Dr B S Sodhi said that six people who came in direct contact with the preachers were quarantined at the district headquarters. Two cops who were deputed on duty outside the mosque during namaz were also under home quarantine.

Dr Sodhi said that the area in one km radius of the mosque had been sanitized and a house to house survey was being conducted to identify those who offered namaz in the mosque after and on March 9.

To note, a group of five preachers had arrived from Nizamuddin in Delhi on March 9 and stayed in Mohamadia mosque of Khanka locality in Deoband.

An Imam said on condition of anonymity that the preachers were to meet students of different madarsas but somehow the meeting did not take place and for most of the time they stayed in the mosque, before leaving for Kashmir by Shalimar Express on the evening of March 11. One of the preachers in the group died of corona virus in Kashmir on Thursday.

A local resident said that the preacher’s picture was posted on social media with a request to identify him and also that those who met him during his stay in Deoband should approach health teams for their test and treatment.