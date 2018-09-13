Develop Sonbhadra as a tourism hub: Yogi

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday instructed officials to make Sonbhadra a developed district within two years.

Reviewing developmental works in a meeting at the collectorate, he said, “The district has immense potential for tourism. There should be a focus on developing it as a tourism hub. It will create employment opportunities.”

Since the district had a large population of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes, it should be ensured that they got the benefit of the various schemes meant for them, he said.

He further said that youths who underwent skill development training should get employment in the industrial units in the district.

It should be ensured that there was an effective ban on plastic in the district.

He instructed the police to ensure strict action against anti-social elements.

He inaugurated a smart class in primary school at Bahuara and interacted with children. Inaugurating a solar-powered kitchen, he asked the cook to make tasty food for children.

During a visit to Musahar settlement, he asked officials to provide housing to all eligible candidates of the settlement under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna.

The chief minister reached Varanasi later where he held a meeting with the officials. He said Swachhta Pakhwada (cleanliness fortnight) will be observed from September 15 to October 2 in the temple town. Adityanath will halt for the night here and go to Chandauli in the morning to review developmental works.

