Lucknow

DGP OP Singh likely to get three-month extension

lucknow Updated: Jan 12, 2020 20:28 IST
The Yogi Adityanath may extend the tenure of the state’s director general of police (DGP) Om Prakash Singh, who is a 1983-batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer, for three months from the date of his retirement on January 31.

Sources at the state government level said the proposal to extend Singh’s tenure was under consideration and it had already been forwarded to the union government by the state’s home department after consultation with chief minister Yogi Adityanath.

The sources said the extension of Singh’s tenure was considered for supervision of structural changes in the state police department to be effected shortly. He said the state government was likely to introduce the police commissioner system in Lucknow and Noida (Gautambuddhnagar).

Singh had prepared the proposal for the police commissioner system and it was necessary to use his services for its proper implementation and structural regularisation.

Besides, the state government was yet to decide on the name of the next DGP.

Singh would soon complete two years in the DGP’s post. He succeeded Sulkhan Singh, a 1980-batch IPS officer of the Uttar Pradesh cadre, and joined as the UP DGP on January 23, 2018.

Sulkhan Singh was also granted tenure extension twice for three months each before retiring from the post on December 31, 2017. Before the proposal for Singh’s extension was mooted, as many as 15 IPS officers of 1984 to 1988 batches were said to be eyeing the coveted post.

Earlier, there were speculations that Singh may be appointed the state chief information commissioner since incumbent Javed Usmani is retiring on February 20, 2020. The speculation grew stronger as the Administrative Reforms Department had received nearly 50 applications for the post of state chief information commissioner, which included the name of Singh.

