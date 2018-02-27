Draw plan to implement MoUs without delay: Yogi

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday asked all the major departments to formulate their policies and come out with a work plan to ensure that there was no delay in implementation of the memorandums of understanding (MoUs) signed ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Investors Summit-2018, a senior state government official said.

Yogi gave these directions while reviewing implementation of the MoUs at a high level meeting he had convened here on Monday, the official added.

Infrastructure and industrial development commissioner (IIDC) Anup Chandra Pandey said the chief minister called senior officers of all the departments for the meeting and asked them to work out a framework to implement the MoUs.

Pandey said the policies yet to be formulated include defence manufacturing policy, pharmaceutical policy and electronic vehicle manufacturing policy.

As the policies for most of the other sectors had been already formulated, the chief minister asked the respective departments to formulate the remaining policies, he said.

Pandey said the departments were also asked to finalise the financing pattern for the projects they proposed to implement on the public private partnership (PPP) model.

The state government had already decided to implement the Metro Rail projects of Kanpur, Agra and Meerut on PPP model, he said. A number of projects for infrastructure development, Smart Cities and transport department were also expected to be implemented on PPP model, said Pandey.