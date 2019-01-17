Drone found hovering over Taj Mahal, airspace breached twice in a day

The airspace of Taj Mahal was breached twice on Wednesday when a drone was found hovering over the monument – once at 11.15 am and then around 5 pm. It flew away before security agencies could track it.

“The matter is sensitive. The circle officer (Taj Security) has been informed about the incident,” stated Ankit Namdev, conservation assistant, ASI, at Taj Mahal.

Mohsin Khan, circle officer for Taj Security, confirmed the security breach twice on Wednesday.

“We, along with the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) are working to find details of the drone,” stated Khan.

The drone seen in the early part of day was said to have come from the Mehtab Bagh direction on the other side of river Yamuna flowing behind Taj Mahal. The repeat incident in the evening surprised many.

To recall, the district administration has already declared the airspace over Taj Mahal and nearby areas a ‘no-flying zone’ and asked hotels to apprise visitors about the restriction.

.

First Published: Jan 17, 2019 07:42 IST