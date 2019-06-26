‘Drug abuse and addiction are two different conditions’: Experts

On the eve of the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, HT discussed the problems of drug addiction and abuse among youngsters with experts in Agra. They expressed concern that the twin menace remained unchecked with more and more people, especially teenagers, falling prey to it.

Dr Shailendra Singh Chaudhary, associate professor, social and preventive medicine at SN Medical College of Agra clarified that drug abuse and addiction were two different conditions.

“Drug addiction is when an individual gets excessively dependent on a prescription drug after using it for a while. He / she starts liking the effect of the drug on his / her mind and body. Whereas drug abuse is when an individual consumes legal or illegal drugs for recreational purposes,” he said, adding that upon prolonged usage of these substances, the person develops several physical and emotional problems.

Throwing light on the reasons why people get into these problems at an early age, Dr UC Garg, a leading consulting psychiatrist in Agra, said, “There are a number of probable reasons. Drug addiction is mostly hereditary -- a parent or family member may have used a substance at some point of time, which created a certain proclivity in the child towards alcoholism or another form of substance abuse. Another reason is unemployment. Other common reasons are easy accessibility, peer pressure and influence of movies, social media, etc that make youngsters want to experiment with these substances.”

He also talked about the treatment facilities available at the SN Medical College and the Institute of Mental Health and Hospital in Agra.

“Excessive smoking of cannabis and consumption of ‘bhang’ are commonly reported in teenagers, followed by alcoholism. Persistent usage of cannabis causes psychosis in patients and leaves them lacking the will to do anything. Counselling and professional therapy is helpful in cases where patients really want to quit but are unable to do so. Talking to someone gives them the confidence that they can quit and start afresh,” said Dr Garg.

Dr Ashutosh Kumar Gupta, head of the department of psychiatry at SN Medical College, said it had been observed that many children who started using drugs early came from nuclear families. “

Previously, people lived in joint families where children were guided by the influence of elders in the house. But now, with an increasing trend of nuclear families, this influence is missing. The child could develop these habits as a coping mechanism to deal with loneliness or other emotional issues,” he said.

He stressed on the importance of preventing youths from falling into the traps of addiction and abuse. “Parents much be actively present for their child. Also, instead of treating the issue as a stigma, they should get informed about the issue. Patients can be helped with proper counselling, treatment, group therapy and by seeking admission in a rehabilitation facility,” said Dr Gupta.

Cannabis being legal in most countries creates a perception that it is beneficial for health. This makes teenagers more attracted towards it, consuming it in excessive amounts. Cannabis is the most common form of addiction found in teenagers.

Dr Ashutosh Kumar Gupta, head, department of psychiatry at SN Medical College of Agra.

First Published: Jun 26, 2019 12:04 IST