Elated to shoot in Lucknow again, says actor Sharib Hashmi

‘Filmistaan’ actor Sharib Hashmi is riding high with his latest release ‘Notebook’, in which he was a part of the behind-the-screen team.

Hashmi, who is in the city for the shooting of his upcoming film ‘Sehar’, says: “I am more than glad to have penned down the dialogues of ‘Notebook’ and I hope it does well. I just love being associated with films, be it as an actor, writer or producer. It was my friend and guide Nitin Kakkar who made the writer in me resurface.”

Hashmi believes one should never forget one’s struggle in life as failures reveal our real self.

“I was always very desperate to become an actor since I was in school. As my father was a film journalist, I knew what it takes to be in the industry. As I grew up I was not that tall and never had those conventional Bollywood hero looks so I buried that desperation in me. For survival, I took up a corporate job but the actor in me never left me even for a second. My wife managed to make me believe that I can be an actor and said I should work on it. She said I should give my 100 per cent before killing my dreams,” he says.

Recalling his initial days in the industry he says: “I started off as an assistant director in 1999 with Govinda-starrer ‘Hum Tum Pe Marte Hain’. Then I took up writing non-fiction for television. Soon I joined MTV as an in-house writer and my love for acting redeveloped while doing ‘Bakra’, a comedy segment.”

“Eventually, I started moving in the right direction. I got a small part in ‘Slumdog Millionaire’ and also played Shahrukh Khan’s friend in Yashraj Film’s ‘Jab Tak Hai Jaan’. But the turning point of my career was ‘Filmistaan’ where I not only played the central character but also wrote its dialogues,” Hashmi says.

“Then ‘Phullu’ happened where again I played the lead. Now, I feel I’m on track. Let’s see how my upcoming work fares,” he adds.

Talking about his upcoming work, Hashmi says, “I have done two web series -- one is ‘The Family Man’ with Manoj Bajpai which is complete and ready to be streamed, while the second is in its last leg. Also, with Nitin, I am trying my hand in production. We are coming up with Ramsingh Charlie with Kumud Mishra playing the central character. Here, I won’t be acting and will be seen in just one scene. Though writing is also happening but still acting remains my first love. I have taken up this new project ‘Sehar’ being shot in Lucknow with a great actor like Pankaj Kapoor.”

Hashmi is glad to be in Lucknow.

“I was offered ‘Sehar’ where I play a teacher. It revolves around Urdu language. I was elated as the shooting was all happening in Lucknow. What a food you get here. I love all the architecture and Nawabi touch. So, it’s good fun to be in the city and work.”

First Published: Apr 01, 2019 12:30 IST