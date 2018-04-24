Even shelter homes not safe for children

When homeless children or juveniles in conflict with law reach a shelter home, they feel they have found a refuge. But sometimes, these very institutions that are meant to care for kids exploit them. There have been enough instances to prove this.

Several incidents in the past have highlighted the anomalies prevalent in the government shelter and observation homes.

In 2017, juveniles in conflict with law living at the government observation home on Mohaan Road had alleged sexual abuse by the staff members of the institution . Details of the torture and abuse were mentioned in a letter written by the juveniles.

The children complained about supply of drugs within the observation home and also mentioned about the harsh behaviour .

The children said that they were asked to get money and if they fail to do so, they were threatened. “The staff members say that we do not fulfil their demands, they would send us to jails,” said the letter.

Following the complaints, officials from the women and child welfare department visited the home. However, the children alleged that the officials did not listen to the complaints of the sufferers. In yet another letter, the children mentioned that the officials of the department listened to the children who were not the victims of sexual abuse and when the victims approached the district probationary officer (DPO) to narrate their stories, they were abused and sent away.

The accused were suspended and FIR against two was lodged. A magisterial enquiry was also ordered by the senior officials.

The in charge of the home was also removed.

It may be noted that CCTV cameras were installed in the observation home. However, two of them were defunct when the incident came to light.

This wasn’t the first time such an incident came to light. A couple of years ago, a surprise inspection by Juvenile Board members had highlighted similar anomalies within the observation home . Cash, gold and drugs were confiscated and children had accused staff members of sexual abuse. But no concrete action was taken.

Some transfers and suspensions were done even then, which did not prove very fruitful.

“Children often have complaints of sexual abuse by staff and other inmates. But a proper complaint mechanism is not in place. The children are tortured and forced to stay quiet on every issue,” said a social worker in Lucknow.