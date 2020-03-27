‘Exams, evaluation to remain suspended till April 14’

lucknow

Principal secretary, higher education, Monika S Garg, has strictly told all the state universities that examination and evaluation work will remain suspended till April 14 in wake of the 21-day lockdown in view of the Covid-19 outbreak.

She said that in all education institutions, faculty members researchers, non-teaching staff has been allowed to continue to work from home till April 14.

The universities and the colleges have been asked to prepare online lessons content to ensure that regular work continues. These lessons can also be evaluated online, she said.

Garg said there are already several online platforms on which content can be prepared and assignments can be given to students from time to time. “Already, some universities, like Lucknow University, is undertaking such exercise. Other degree colleges should be encouraged to take similar steps,” she said.

Teachers have been asked to prepare daily lesson plan, write articles, prepare innovative question bank and to prepare a project on the topic of ‘Ek Bharat Sreshth Bharat, she said.

During the lockdown period, teachers and non-teaching staff will be marked present considering that they are working from home.

Foreign students who are putting up in various hostels shall continue to remain inside where they are and should take all precautionary measures, she said.

All teachers, non-teachers, researchers have been asked to make their contact details like phone number and email address available so that they can be reached or contacted during this lockdown period.

The letter has been sent to director Higher education department, regional higher education officers, registrar of all state and private universities.