e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 17, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Jan 17, 2020
Home / Lucknow / Excise official booked for sexual assault

Excise official booked for sexual assault

lucknow Updated: Jan 17, 2020 20:42 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

 A case was registered against an excise official of Ayodhya on a woman’s complaint after an allegedly obscene video supposedly involving him went viral on Friday, the police said.

The complainant alleged the official ‘sexually assaulted’ her on the pretext of providing her with a job, the police said.

In the video, the official is seen engaged in an obscene chat with a woman, whose face is blurred and voice muted.

Station house officer (SHO), Cantt, Vinod Babu Mishra said, “A case was registered against the official under Section 354 B (assault or use of criminal force on woman with intent to disrobe) and Section 67 of the IT Act (publishing sexually explicit material).”

He said, “We are investigating the case and action would be taken against the culprits.”

The woman said the official had promised her a job around three months ago.

“After that, he started calling me and doing obscene stuff and I could not resist him,” she said in the complaint.

She added the accused official called her home on January 14. She went to meet him with a relative. While the relative was waiting outside, the woman went inside the house to enquire about the job promise.

“He sexually harassed me, but I managed to escape. I did not tell anyone about it, but the same night he called me many times,” she added.

top news
IND vs AUS LIVE: Dhawan, Shami guide India to series-levelling win
IND vs AUS LIVE: Dhawan, Shami guide India to series-levelling win
2012 Delhi rape death row convict moves SC, challenges rejection of juvenile claim
2012 Delhi rape death row convict moves SC, challenges rejection of juvenile claim
India summons Pak official, lodges protest over abduction of 3 Hindu girls
India summons Pak official, lodges protest over abduction of 3 Hindu girls
Govt issues alert on China virus detected in city with 500 Indian students
Govt issues alert on China virus detected in city with 500 Indian students
Mumbai blasts convict ‘Dr Bomb’, who jumped parole, nabbed in UP
Mumbai blasts convict ‘Dr Bomb’, who jumped parole, nabbed in UP
Bentley reveals the final edition of iconic Mulsanne limousine
Bentley reveals the final edition of iconic Mulsanne limousine
1917 review: Sam Mendes directs one of the best war movies of all time
1917 review: Sam Mendes directs one of the best war movies of all time
Can’t comment on this: Ganguly on Dhoni’s omission from BCCI contracts
Can’t comment on this: Ganguly on Dhoni’s omission from BCCI contracts
trending topics
Delhi gang rapeUnion budgetiPhonesLove Aaj Kal trailerGSAT-30Jeff BezosDec 16 gang rapeJaved Akhtar Birthday

don't miss

latest news

india news

Lucknow News