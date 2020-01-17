Excise official booked for sexual assault

lucknow

A case was registered against an excise official of Ayodhya on a woman’s complaint after an allegedly obscene video supposedly involving him went viral on Friday, the police said.

The complainant alleged the official ‘sexually assaulted’ her on the pretext of providing her with a job, the police said.

In the video, the official is seen engaged in an obscene chat with a woman, whose face is blurred and voice muted.

Station house officer (SHO), Cantt, Vinod Babu Mishra said, “A case was registered against the official under Section 354 B (assault or use of criminal force on woman with intent to disrobe) and Section 67 of the IT Act (publishing sexually explicit material).”

He said, “We are investigating the case and action would be taken against the culprits.”

The woman said the official had promised her a job around three months ago.

“After that, he started calling me and doing obscene stuff and I could not resist him,” she said in the complaint.

She added the accused official called her home on January 14. She went to meet him with a relative. While the relative was waiting outside, the woman went inside the house to enquire about the job promise.

“He sexually harassed me, but I managed to escape. I did not tell anyone about it, but the same night he called me many times,” she added.