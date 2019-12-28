e-paper
Lucknow / Expelled Cong leaders hold separate celebrations

Expelled Cong leaders hold separate celebrations

lucknow Updated: Dec 28, 2019 21:16 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

Expelled Congress leaders organized separate celebrations to mark the party’s 135th foundation day here on Saturday.

Addressing the gathering at the Sahakarita Bhawan auditorium here, former Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee (UPCC) president Arun Kumar Singh Munna said there may be difference of opinion among the Congress leaders but they still remained close to one another.

Munna said disciplinary committee’s action had been a joke and injustice done to the expelled group of leaders. Former minister Satyadev Tripathi said the group would continue to fight to strengthen the party. He said the members of disciplinary committee had criminal antecedents, who expelled those who sacrificed their lives for the Congress. Former MLA Vinod Chaudhary said Congress leaders from across the state took part in the celebrations.

Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee (UPCC) disciplinary committee had expelled group of senior leaders when they organized separate get together to mark birth anniversary of late Jawahar Lal Nehru and late Indira Gandhi on November 14 and 19 respectively. The committee accused them of indulging in anti-party activities.

