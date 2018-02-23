‘Film city project will generate one lakh jobs’

Film actor Ravi Kishan signed a ₹1,000-crore MoU with the Uttar Pradesh government to set up a state-of-the-art film city in the state. “In four years, we will build the facility on 250 acres land, which is not available anywhere else in entire north India,” he said while speaking to HT. Excerpts:

What’s the plan of action?

Now that the MoU has been signed, we would like to start identifying the location for the film city as soon as possible. We want to create infrastructure that has locations for shooting, high-end equipment, resort, cottages, studios and post-production facilities at one place.

Have you identified a place?

I wish to have the film city in or around Unnao. Kanpur road is ideal for it. But, just now minister of state (information) Neelkanth Tiwari said the location is available in Sonebhadra or Mirzapur, so we will work on it now.

What about the finances?

We have financers in place and a blueprint is ready. Now that things have started rolling, everything will fall into place. The project is a big opportunity for investors and people of Uttar Pradesh. It will generate one lakh jobs, particularly for artistes who are compelled to go to other states.

What are you doing for the Bhojpuri industry?

The film city will also focus on raising the level of Bhojpuri films. About 5,000 families are connected with Bhojpuri films in UP and I am serious about this industry, which is not doing too well. Screening of these films in multiplexes can raise the level of Bhojpuri film industry. We need to change the perception that ‘Bhojpuri films are down market’.

Films keep you busy and now you are in politics too. Will you be able to manage time?

I would like to work in UP even more. Currently, I shoot for 4 to 6 months in the state. With this project, I will be able to stay more in UP – my home state.