Five lakh enumerators to do census work in UP

lucknow

Updated: Dec 02, 2019 22:12 IST

The state government will deploy five lakh (500,000) enumerators and supervisors for the 2021 census in Uttar Pradesh.

The first phase of the census work will be carried out from May 16 to June 30, 2020.

The first phase work includes house listing, housing census and updation of the National Population Register (NPR).

The second phase of the training programme for master trainers for the census work organised by the directorate of census operations began at Deen Dayal Upadhyay Rural Development Institute on Monday.

Addressing the participants, secretary, general administration, Hariom said, the census will be a joint exercise of the central and state governments.

After completing the training, the master trainers will train the field trainers. The field trainers, in turn, will impart training to enumerators and supervisors. To collect the correct data, the Census should be made a people’s initiative, he said.

Director, Census Work UP, Narendra Shankar Pandey said, if any anomaly was detected in the Census work or anyone tried to disrupt the collection of data, action will be taken under Census Act 1948.

Action will also be taken against the officers who remained absent in the first phase of the training programme.

Pandey said 90 master trainers from 29 districts were being imparted training. In the third and fourth phase, master trainers from 17 districts will be given training. The training of 240 master trainers from all 75 districts will be completed on December 21, he said.

Director general of Deen Dayal Upadhyay Rural Development Institute L Venkateshwarlu spoke to the master trainers about the importance of the census.

The census data is important for preparing development plans and their implementation.