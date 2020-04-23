Five test positive in pool test, health officials fear community transmission in Meerut

lucknow

Updated: Apr 23, 2020 00:08 IST

Five persons tested positive in the pool test done in Lakhipura locality, a development that has got the health officials worried for they now fear outbreak of community transfer of virus in Meerut.

“It indeed is a matter of concern for all,” said Dr Rajkumar, chief medical officer adding pool test in the district were being conducted on Wednesday as well.

The findings of the pool test done on Friday in which five tested positive was confirmed on Sunday, health officials said.

“Apart from these five , two positive cases have been found without a contact chain,” said Dr Rajkumar. In one such case a pregnant woman, wife of vegetable seller, tested positive in Rajban Bazaar locality. Her husband tested negative. But the virus’ contact link to her is missing, health officials said. Similarly, the contact chain of a private hospital’s accountant, who died of Covid 19, is also missing.

He explained the pool test is done to check if the virus has moved to the next stage thus opening the possibility of community transmission. “In this stage it becomes very difficult to know who is spreader and carrier,” Dr Rajkumar said.

Till now, 82 persons have tested positive in Meerut (since March 27) when the first positive case was detected. Of these 82, 3 have died while 15 have been discharged, health officials said.

Dr Anil Noushran, secretary of IMA’s Meerut chapter, too expressed his worry and concern for missing contact chain.

“It could be an indication of moving towards community transfer which is indeed a matter of great concern,” he said.

He held peoples’ casual approach in following rules during lockdown a major reason behind possible threat of community transfer in the district. He also emphasized on strict implementation of lockdown to prevent possible community transfer.