Floating museum creating awareness for a clean Ganga in Varanasi

A first of its kind floating museum, Ganga Tarini, is creating awareness about the biodiversity, importance of the river Ganga as well as highlighting the need to clean the river and save it from pollution.

The museum also highlights the threat from industrial effluents and sewage as well as steps like infrastructure development for sewage and industrial effluent treatment being taken by the government under the National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG).

Developed on a double-storey houseboat, Ganga Tarini is the first ever mobile exhibition, which showcases rich diversity of the river from its origin Gangotri to Gangasagar where it meets the sea as well as the importance of the river.

It is a first of its kind initiative to inform people about the various facets of the river including the social, cultural, historical and economical aspects. Ganga Tarini has been developed by the Wildlife Institute of India (WII) in collaboration with NMCG.

Panels showcasing pictures with messages on ecological and socio-cultural values of Ganga have been set up on the upper deck of the houseboat, while the lower deck is installed with an LFD screen for showcasing short films to sensitize people about the importance of Ganga.

A panel on the floating museum carries a message about the several threats faced by the river due to overuse and exploitation by humans, pollution from agriculture, domestic sewage, industrial discharge, unsustainable extraction of water and sand, unscrupulous use of riverbanks –construction buildings and removal of natural vegetation, over exploitation of fauna etc.

The floating museum also carries many pictures with messages on how to save and conserve the river. The museum demonstrates the importance of plantation along the river. A message on river conservation appeals to the people to say no to plastic. It also sends out a message to avoid dumping waste into the river.

The museum keeps floating from one ghat to other one and generates public awareness. Many people pay a visit to the museum and see the pictures.

Vaibhav Pandey, a Ganga Mitra said the floating museum is quite informative and creates public awareness. It discusses the dos and don’ts in detail and appeals to the people to join efforts to clean the river.

On Tuesday, union Jal Shakti minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat visited the floating museum on the houseboat and also saw an exhibition displaying different pictures of the river and its rich biodiversity. It was launched in February this year as part of the ongoing efforts on Ganga cleaning.

First Published: Jun 20, 2019 13:40 IST