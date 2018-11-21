Getting Mumbai-type feeling in Lucknow: Bidita Baag

Lucknow is proving to be lucky for actor Bidita Baag, who made her commercial Bollywood debut with ‘Babumoshai Bandookbaaz’, as the actor feels that the state has a lot to offer and is becoming the next Mumbai as far as film shooting is concerned.

She has shot extensively in the state. Her debut film Babumoshai Bandookbaaz’ opposite Nawazuddin Siddiqui was shot in Lucknow. Her upcoming projects T for Taj Mahal was shot in Allahabad-Agra and Teen, Do, Paanch in Noida. Recently, she wrapped up the shoot for her maiden web-series ‘Bhaukaal’ in the state capital.

“Babumoshai Bandookbaaz proved to be very lucky for me and it all started from Lucknow. It was my proper Hindi film debut and the city has proved to be my Luck-Now. I have shot two more films in Uttar Pradesh and there is talk for another,” she told HT City.

“I have started getting Mumbai-type feeling in Lucknow. So much shoot is happening around us. We bump into actors in hotel and locations. It’s great that whom I am not able to meet in Mumbai I am able to meet here. Whenever I come here I shop like mad and most of my chikankari collection has been bought from here,” she said.

On her web-series debut she says, “It’s not much different from films. Most of the actors are from the industry and the crew is also huge. I guess the director-producer must be feeling the heat as they shoot twice the length of film in one web-series. For actors it’s just like shooting a film. It’s shot in a tight budget but many times actors even get more than films.”

On what was holding her from web content till now.

“I had got a few offers before too. But most of them were slapstick comedy, horror or romance and was weaved around sex. Since there is no censor on web it has become a trend to have sex in it and a lot of cuss words. Even the most popular and successful series so far shot to fame due to its explicit scenes. I have problem with that. Now, new makers are exploring better content which is a very good sign,” she says.

“Thankfully, Bhaukaal that is being directed by Jatin Wagle and stars Mahadev-fame Mohit Raina and Abhimanyu Singh came my way. It has good content and is said to be based on UP cop Navneit Seikera. Also, in our series nothing is forced so everything is in sync,” she says.

One of her projects T for Taj Mahal was shot earlier but could not be released.

“Sadly, its producer was shot dead during a terrorist attack in Istanbul. The film was recently premiered at a fest in Lucknow. Now it’s ready for release,” she says.

On the story of Teen, Do, Paanch with Shreyas Talpade, she says: “Seven years after marriage the couple is childless. Then they decide to adopt a child and when their number comes they come to know it’s a triplet and they have to adopt all of them which brings a storm in their life and relationship. It’s a very interesting film and after success of ‘Badhaai Ho’ we all are very hopeful.”

Bidita has also completed a biopic Daya Bai- a social activist from Kerala who works for the upliftment of tribals in central India.

#MeToo: Men should also come forward

Commenting on the #MeToo trend she says, “I too have suffered it somewhat but I don’t want to take names as they are now doomed in career and I have moved on. This is a serious movement but some fake cases and personal grudges too are been settled through it. I see it as a positive change like those who flirted with me and used to give indecent proposals have either stopped messaging me or their way of sending message has changed. I feel boys should also come forward as a lot of harassment happens with them. It should not become a gender war.”

First Published: Nov 21, 2018 15:41 IST