Give a push to Smart City work: Yogi

lucknow

Updated: Jan 04, 2020 23:14 IST

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday asked divisional commissioners to review the performance of departments and inform the chief minister’s office every month.

Yogi give directions in this regard while reviewing work of the Smart City Mission and Amrut Mission here on Saturday.

The chief minister said the divisional commissioners of Saharanpur, Moradabad, Jhansi, Bareilly, Lucknow, Prayagraj and Aligarh should give a push to the work relating to Smart City Mission and AMRUT Mission in their respective divisions. He said five cities selected under the Smart City Mission should make a mark among top 10 cities of India.

Adityanath said there should be better communication among the officers working with the state government and those in the divisions to ensure that there was no uncertainty at any level. He said schemes should be worked out with chief development officer and district panchayatiraj officers for development of rural areas. He said e-rickshaws should be made available in all the ditricts and routes should be fixed for them.

The chief minister said integrated command centres should be set up for better management of traffic.

He said the bus stands should be developed on public private partnership models and use of Nirbhaya Funds should be made for installing CCTVs.

Encroachment on main roads should be removed and vendor zones developed, he added.