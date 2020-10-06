e-paper
Home / Lucknow / Hathras fallout: Uttar Pradesh leader of Opposition urges Governor to recommend President’s rule

Hathras fallout: Uttar Pradesh leader of Opposition urges Governor to recommend President’s rule

Chaudhary, in his letter, said that because of the wrong policies of the government, there had been a steady rise in kidnapping, rapes and gang-rapes of women.

lucknow Updated: Oct 06, 2020 18:16 IST
HT Correspondent | Edited by Sparshita Saxena
HT Correspondent | Edited by Sparshita Saxena
Members of various groups demonstrate against the Hathras incident and crimes against women.
Members of various groups demonstrate against the Hathras incident and crimes against women.(Sanjeev Verma/HT PHOTO)
         

Leader of the Opposition in Uttar Pradesh assembly and senior Samajwadi Party leader Ram Govind Chaudhary on Tuesday wrote to the Governor Anandiben Patel and urged her to recommend President’s rule in the state over the “rise in crime against women, murders, kidnappings, breakdown of law and order, distress faced by all sections of society and neglect of Dalits and weaker sections.”

Chaudhary, a Covid-19 infection survivor, said he wrote to the Governor instead of calling on her “because of the pandemic.”

Chaudhary, in his letter, said that because of the wrong policies of the government, there had been a steady rise in kidnapping, rapes and gang-rapes of women and minor girls.

“According to the National Crime Records Bureau data, the state’s rate of rape is one in every 15 minutes,” he said in the letter.

Also read: Affidavit copy-paste job in bid to cover-up Hathras gangrape, says Cong

Chaudhary urged her to intervene and get cases of rapes/murders in Hathras, Balarampur, Baghpat, Meerut, Fatehpur, Aligarh, Unnao, Lakhimpur Kheri, Maharajganj, Mathura, Prayagraj, Azamgarh, Bulandshahr and Lucknow probed under sitting judges.

Chaudhary also pointed out how the “state government was trying to suppress the Opposition’s voice. “The police lathi-charged SP leaders and workers while they were peacefully protesting against various issues,” he said.

