Allahabad HC seeks reply from Uttar Pradesh authorities on petition of acid attack survivors seeking eye treatment

lucknow

Updated: Aug 09, 2019 23:36 IST

The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court on Friday directed principal secretary and director of child and women welfare department of Uttar Pradesh and director of Mahila Samman Kosh, Lucknow, to file within a week a detailed counter affidavit (reply) in a case wherein four acid attack survivors had sought eye treatment at a hospital in Chennai, Tamil Nadu.

The order was passed by a division bench of justice Pankaj Kumar Jaiswal and justice Jaspreet Singh on a writ petition filed by the survivors, hailing from different districts of UP, through their counsel Prince Lenin.

The survivors had sought direction from the court to make adequate and proper arrangements for care and treatment of their eyes at the Shankar Netralaya,Chennai, in pursuance to a letter, dated August 26,2016, issued by the principal secretary of the women welfare department of UP to the director administration of the said eye hospital.

The petitioners’ counsel submitted that despite the letter, neither any treatment had been provided to them till date nor had they been referred to another centre for treatment.

The state government was represented through their counsel.

Passing the order, the court listed the case for hearing on August 16.

