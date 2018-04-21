HT Woman 2018: Uniquely abled

Uniquely abled-The award is for disabled women achievers, who have overcome their limitations and are imparting strength to others.

Know your nominees...

Dr Priyanka Singh Bhadouria, Unnao

At the age of two and a half years, was attacked by Polio Virus and after treatment became 40% Uniquely Abled with PH category. Completed post-graduation in Economics, cleared the UGC NET Exam and did PhD in economics “Marketing of Handloom Garments: A Study with reference to Varanasi”. Worked as a guest faculty at Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University, Lucknow and Dr Shakuntala Misra National Rehabilation University, Lucknow. Worked as a research analyst at National Building Organization and is now working as an assistant director at MSME- Development Institute, Kanpur. Organizes training programmes on “Entrepreneurship Development Programme” for the educated unemployed and conducts awareness programmes and industrial motivation campaigns. Aim to reduce unemployment by promoting entrepreneurship.

Dr Roshan Jahan Jawad Ahmed Shaikh, Mumbai

I was pushed from the Mumbai local train and lost both my legs, in the tragic accident. Cleared my examinations while being on the wheel chair, secured a third rank in physical handicapped quota, in the medical exam, completed my MBBS. Motivated others to study and inspired them to never give up. Influenced a number of students. Not only was I 90% disabled but my financial status was also weak. Want to spread awareness on girl child’s education. Person with disability can achieve and accomplish their dreams.

Usha Shanker, Lucknow

Usha Shanker, 70, has been working towards social cause since 1984. In 2012, she got debilated by partial paralysis (cauda equina syndrome) due to which she is numb to urine/ stool and cannot walk properly, having poor sensation in her feet. This did not deter her from what she had been doing all her life.

In her capacity as Child Development Project Officer, she over-achieved targets for vaccination of women and children, ligation and elementary childhood education at the Anganwadi centres. She got TB eradicated from Siraiyya with the help of doctors.

She took voluntary retirement in 2006 to pursue her dream of teaching in slums and rural areas.