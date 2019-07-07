I brought projects worth ₹50 crore for Amethi: Smriti Irani

Undertaking her third visit to Amethi since she defeated Rahul Gandhi there on May 23, union minister of women and child development Smriti Irani on Saturday claimed that she had bought projects worth Rs 50 crore for Amethi. She also declared that each development block of Amethi would now have a fire station.

She made the announcement after laying the foundation stone of residential/non residential buildings as well as fire stations in Jagdishpur assembly segment of Amethi. These fire stations would be built through MPLAD funds with help from the Yogi Adityanath government, she said.

“Amethi is my home and I will safeguard the interest of its people,” Irani said on Saturday, continuing from where she left in her last visit when she announced that she would build her home in Amethi so that people didn’t have to run to Delhi to meet their MP.

“The people here have elected me not as their MP per se but as their didi (elder sister) and I intend to keep my promise I made to them before the elections of protecting their interests and working for them,” she said.

The union minister, who also inaugurated 26 health and wellness centres and laid the foundation stone of government girls’ degree college, said, “Families should educate girls. This will strengthen them, their house and their society.”

She also directed police to put ‘safety of women and girls’ on top priority. Irani inaugurated the BJP’s membership drive in Amethi and held a “Didi aapke dwaar (didi at your doorstep)” camp in Salon assembly segment which falls in Rae Bareli district.

Rae Bareli is the Lok Sabha constituency of UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi. At this camp, she heard complaints and problems of the people and directed officials to resolve them.

During her previous visit, she had said that she expected the local district magistrate and superintendent of police to ensure all problems raised by the people were settled in a week’s time.

At the ‘Didi aapke dwaar” camp, she heard 68 complainants and directed officials to attend to them.

Earlier on Saturday, the Congress questioned the silence of union minister for women and child development Smriti Irani on Amethi’s major development projects -- the mega food park, Hindustan Paper Mills and the IIIT etc.

Amethi District Congress Committee (DCC) spokesman Anil Singh said Irani should talk about development of Amethi. Irani was on a visit to Amethi .

First Published: Jul 07, 2019 12:33 IST