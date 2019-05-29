I’m content with my achievements: Shaan

Singer, composer, actor, anchor and reality show judge Shantanu Mukherjee, better known as Shaan, has ruled hearts for decades now with songs like ‘Behti hawa sa tha woh’, ‘Chand sifarish’, ‘Dus bahane’, ‘Main aisa kyun hoon’, ‘Ladki Kyun’ and many other hummable numbers.

Now, he feels he has done it all and wishes to concentrate on the quality of work that will keep him connected to his fans. During a recent visit to Lucknow HT office, he said, “I believe in living life to the fullest and as a result, I love to try my hand at everything that I get: be it judging, coaching new singers, composing, acting, all of it. Because we get one life and don’t want to give up any chance to indulge in something new that’s the reason you will find me everywhere”.

Shaan began his musical journey at a very young age singing jingles and soon he stepped into the pop scene with his sister, Sagarika, in the 90s, coming up with several chartbusters. In 2000, he won the MTV Asia Award for Favourite Artist India for best solo album for his album ‘Tanha Dil,’ “That was the best phase of my career or, you could say, for Indie music. Music was happening everywhere and the pop scene was at its pinnacle. All of us singers were being treated at par with international artistes. Our songs were not only hits, they were chartbusters. So, it was such a proud moment for any artiste. ‘Tanha Dil’ helped me make a place in the industry though ‘Love-Oology’ was a chartbuster too and did give me the much-required recognition,” said the man with the million dollar smile.

Shaan in HT office, Lucknow. ( Dheeraj Dhawan/HT Photo )

Bollywood too welcomed the good-looking singer with open arms with songs like ‘Jab Se Tere Naina’, ‘Where’s the Party’, ‘Chand Sifarish’, along with several international projects with acclaimed artistes and bands like Michael Learns to Rock, Blue and Mel C made him a one of the favourite singer in the country.

But in due course, a lot has changed. Agreeing to the fact, Shaan said, “Yes, things have changed, as today herd mentality prevails. If some song works, like, a few remixes have been hits - all must follow the trend. Original music is no more the focus today and that’s so wrong. What matters to filmmakers today is a hit song instead of an original, well-composed song.”

Refuting right way that his playback singing has taken a back-seat and most songs today are sung only by a few selected singers like Arijit Singh, Mika, he said, “See, after reaching this stage in my career, I don’t want to compete with anybody, nor do I wish to in the future. Having given playback for superstars like Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, SRK, Akshay and Ranbir, now I can’t go around auditioning or sending scratches of a song to the composer for work. There is no harm in doing so but there is a thing called self respect and I can’t compromise with it.

“Also, judging reality shows and composing my own music for my app is keeping me busy and connected with my fans directly. Today, I am happier doing my music, composing my own songs and sharing them directly with my fans. Grooming talent in reality shows is also something I enjoy so much and then making jingles for big brands is a breather for me. Today, I am totally content with whatever I have achieved in my career.”

