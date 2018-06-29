I put my heart into my songs: Anu

Anu Malik needs no introduction. His foot tapping numbers have been regaling music lovers for decades, but the National Award winning music composer-singer feels that there was a lean phase in his decades-long career where he wasn’t able to weave his musical magic.

But then came Sharat Kataria’s 2015 blockbuster ‘Dum Laga Ke Haisa’s’ hit score ‘Moh Moh Ke Dhagey’ that recast Malik’s magic once more on the audiences.

Ever since there was no looking back for the ace composer who feels that the young crop of actors and directors are doing the industry really proud.

“I have broken the wall with a lot of hard work. The industry and young audience have woken up to my songs and are exploring my old songs after ‘Moh Moh Ke Dhagey’. Having worked for Shahrukh (Khan), Salman (Khan) and Aamir (Khan) it’s great to now compose for young actors and such talented directors,” says Malik who was on a promotional visit to Lucknow.

He has composed for DLKH director Sharat Kataria’s ‘Sui Dhaga’ with Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma, ‘Toilet: EPK’ director Shree Narayan Singh’s ‘Batti Gul Meter Chalu’ with Shahid Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor, JP Dutta’s Indo-China war film Paltan and one-and-only song in Dibakar Banerjee’s film ‘Sandeep Aur Pinki Faraar’ starring Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra.

AADI’S FAITH

Malik give all credit for the Moh Moh ke… to Aditya Chopra.

“Full credit goes to Aditya who called me up and gave the film when no one was giving me work. With Moh Moh not just me but Aditya was also proven right. Also superb lyrics by Varun (Grover) made all the difference. I call him genius. The words he used were fantastic and magic was created. I will say the young lot is simply genius. In Sui Dhaga, I am working with Siddharth (Singh) and Garima (Wahal), both ‘Toilet EPK’ writers,” he says.

DELIVERING FROM HEART!

Malik is all praise for young composers. “Since 90s, times have changed but I will never change my style. For listeners, it may be melody based but for me it’s heart-based. I try to put my heart and soul into it. I make song for audience and film directors, so I deliver what I am asked to but I don’t leave one thing that’s melody. Melody is my home and my school.”

Talking about his style of working, he says, “I follow the script and vision of the director and nothing else. I get lost into the script and try to live the story line and then work hard on it to deliver the song. In DLKH, we had many scripts reading sessions, understood the story line, emotions and when we made Moh Moh Ke Dhage it was not just a love song but a situational score. I see somewhere there is a paradigm shift towards melodious song as there has been enough of remixes of old songs.”

He has also signed a big film which is a political theatre and will be announced soon.

BETTING ON YOUNG INDIA

His elder daughter Anmol Malik sung ‘Old School Girl’ in Tanu Weds Manu returns besides other film songs. “People talk about nepotism and here is Anmol (23) who after such struggle and hard work made it to No-4 on Asia charts with Justin Beiber and Bruno Mars. She has sung, composed and sung the song in English and achieved the feat,” he says.

This is Malik’s 10th season as judge on TV show Indian Idol that starts next weekend. “I am happy to have people from all regions and we are looking for best talent from India. The singers are wonderful and are in for a tough time ahead. Another good thing is to have Vishal (Dadlani) and Neha (Kakkar) as fellow judges as we are on the same page and have brilliant understanding.”

LUCKNOW MUSING

“The city is known for its ‘tameez’ and ‘mohabaat’ all over the world but what I cherish more is the ‘apnapan’. There is some romance and music in the air and believe me I have composed four-five songs in just a few hours. I don’t know what but there is some vibration in Lucknow that is magical due to which I went on to make an impromptu ‘shayari’ for the city,” he says.

He wants to explore it further. “Now, I want to explore the city and interior locations. I wish to go to Kanpur where my ‘maasi’ lived and also since my friend David (Dhawan) is from Kanpur so we had talked a lot about the city. I also wish to go to Allahabad and Varanasi.”