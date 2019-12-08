IIT-K bags ‘Best Incubator Award’; wins five gold medals and two silvers for tech innovations

lucknow

Updated: Dec 08, 2019 18:42 IST

The Startup Innovation and Incubation Centre (SIIC) of the Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur, (IIT-K) has been awarded with the ‘Best Incubator Award’ in a competition held at the India International Innovation Fair (IIIF) at NSIC in Hyderabad early this month.

IIT-K director Abhay Karandikar tweeted, “I am proud to share that IIT Kanpur’s incubator has been awarded the “Best Incubator Award” at the India Innovation Fair (IIA) 2019 in Hyderabad and has won five gold medals and two silver medals in different categories of featured innovation. Congratulations to the team!.”

“IIIF is a platform for promotion of wide range of innovations, including innovative technologies and solutions from startups, SMEs and industry that have already entered the market. It enables exhibitors to get international references, potential customers and partners, awards for presented inventions apart from taking part in conference, workshops and business meetings,” said IIT-K spokesperson, Girish Pant, in a press statement.

Management of the institute congratulated Prof Amitabha Bandopadhyaya, professor-in-charge of SIIC for the grand success. Ten different innovations incubated under SIIC of IIT Kanpur, were presented in the three-day fair organised under the aegis of Indian Innovation Association, he said.

“Out of 10 technical innovations, IIT Kanpur won gold medal for five and silver for two in different categories. Notable exhibited innovations included integrated hybrid bio-artificial liver bioreactor, bionic prosthetic hand device, electro-surgical cautery with suction inbuilt, phototherapy unit for treatment of hyperbilirubinemia, novel integrated system for gynaecological examination, school bag convertible into study table, antibacterial nanotechnology based nasal air filter among others,” he said.

In addition to the major innovator-incubator institutions of India, representatives of 40 institutions across the world had participated in the event organised in Hyderabad, IIT-K spokesperson said in a statement.